Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Out for the season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (knee/ankle) will miss the rest of the season, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team is "fired up" about what Jaydon Blue can do as the No. 2 running back. The rookie had just seven yards on four touches in the first game Sanders missed, with Javonte Williams again dominating backfield work. In any case, Sanders apparently will be placed on injured reserve soon.
