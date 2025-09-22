Sanders recorded nine carries for 41 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bears. He added three receptions on three targets for 12 yards.

Sanders recorded a season-high nine carries and 12 total touches, though those numbers were inflated by his usage during garbage time. Four of his rushing attempts came on Dallas' final offensive possession, with Joe Milton under center and many of the team's reserve skill-position players earning snaps. Javonte Williams remains the team's clear lead back, with Sanders serving in a change-of-pace role.