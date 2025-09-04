Sanders, Javonte Williams and FB Hunter Luepke will serve as the Cowboys' backfield options Thursday in Philadelphia with rookie Jayden Blue (coach's decision) inactive, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sanders and company thus won't have to yield reps to Blue, a rookie fifth-round pick, to begin the season, but ultimately the breakdown of reps between Sanders, Williams and Luepke remains to be seen. In his only appearance of the preseason, Sanders mustered 15 yards on seven carries, and he's coming off a career-low 205 rushing yards in 11 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2024, so he doesn't seem to have much fantasy utility unless he receives a significant number of touches.