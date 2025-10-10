Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said Friday that Sanders will undergo season-ending knee surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders initially was forced out Week 4 against the Packers due to an ankle injury and then didn't suit up this past Sunday at the Jets due to listed knee and ankle issues. It appears the knee is the greater concern for Sanders following Jones' announcement, and the running back will finish the 2025 campaign with 20 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown and eight catches (on eight targets) for 30 yards in parts of four games. Jaydon Blue will step into the No. 2 role behind starting RB Javonte Williams moving forward.