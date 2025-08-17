Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Seven carries in preseason debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders rushed the ball seven times for 15 yards in Saturday's 31-13 preseason loss to the Ravens.
Sanders had been sidelined by a knee injury for a long stretch of training camp, so his ability to make his preseason debut was a positive. He started the game with Javonte Williams resting and appeared on two offensive possessions. The results were far from noteworthy, but there should be some clarity to come in the next few weeks regarding the running back depth chart in Dallas now that Sanders can fully participate in team activities.
