Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Sidesteps injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (shoulder) wasn't listed on the Cowboys' injury report Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Sanders was sidelined for Dallas' third and final exhibition Aug. 22 against the Falcons due to a shoulder injury, but his lack of presence on the team's first practice report of the campaign indicates he's good to go for Week 1. Jaydon Blue (ankle) also wasn't on Monday's report, so the reserve RBs behind Javonte Williams will be available Thursday at Philadelphia.
