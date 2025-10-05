Sanders (knee/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game at the Jets, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Sanders wasn't able to practice during Week 5 prep due to knee and ankle injuries, but a questionable designation left the door open for him to be available to the Cowboys offense Sunday. The proceeding didn't come to pass, though, so Dallas will roll with rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue and fullback Hunter Luepke as the backfield options behind starter Javonte Williams. Sanders' next chance to suit up is Sunday, Oct. 12 in Carolina.