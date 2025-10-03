Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Status in question for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Jets, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Since exiting the Cowboys' Week 4 tie with the Packers just before halftime, Sanders was diagnosed with a right ankle injury and then didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to listed knee and ankle issues. Despite the lack of activity this week, the team is giving him a chance to be available to the offense Sunday, which will be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. kickoff. If Sanders is inhibited or sidelined, Jaydon Blue and Hunter Luepke would be the candidates for RB reps behind starter Javonte Williams, with Malik Davis a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.
More News
-
Cowboys' Miles Sanders: No practice again Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Injury not considered severe•
-
Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Leaves SNF with ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Pads stats late in blowout loss•
-
Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Finds end zone Sunday•