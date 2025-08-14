Sanders participated in team drills Wednesday for the first time in more than a week, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The veteran running back returned to practice Tuesday after missing time with a knee issue, and he was a full participant Wednesday. Sanders remains behind Javonte Williams on the Cowboys' backfield depth chart, and he was being pushed by rookie Jaydon Blue (heel) earlier in camp before the 2025 fifth-round pick was sidelined last week. Given that he only signed a one-year, $1.34 million contract with the team back in March, Sanders isn't a lock to have a significant role in the offense.