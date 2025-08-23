Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Sanders didn't play in Friday's 31-13 preseason win against the Falcons due to a shoulder injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sanders missed time early in training camp and the Cowboys' first exhibition due to a bruised knee. He improved enough to suit up last Saturday versus the Ravens en route to seven carries for 15 yards among his 11 offensive snaps. Sanders' injury combined with Jaydon Blue hurting his right ankle Friday leaves Javonte Williams as the sole healthy member of the team's top trio of running backs.