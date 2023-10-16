The Cowboys activated Wright (ankle) from injured reserve Monday.
Wright will be in line to make his 2023 debut Monday night against the Chargers. The 2021 third-rounder appeared in 20 games over his first two seasons, making three starts. Wright has one career interception and four pass breakups.
