Wright (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday.
Wright was placed on IR in late August after suffering an ankle injury, and it seems as if he's recovered enough to start practicing again. The 25-year-old corner has a chance to play during Dallas' Week 6 contest against the Chargers if he's activated from IR before Monday. Once Wright is activated, expect him to play a rotational role in the Cowboys' secondary.
