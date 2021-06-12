Wright made a big impression during OTAs and minicamp, Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.
The third-round pick in this year's draft racked up deflections and interceptions thanks to his 6-4 frame and huge wingspan, and coach Mike McCarthy was very pleased with how quickly Wright sponged up the playbook. The rookie's length is a great fit for new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme, and with the Cowboys looking to replace a lot of snaps from last year's secondary, the path is clear for Wright to handle a significant role right out of the gate if he shows he's ready in training camp.