Wright led the team in tackles Thursday, registering a season-high nine stops in the victory. He was also able to snag his first interception of the campaign, picking off Joshua Dobbs late in the fourth quarter. On the campaign, Wright has compiled 22 tackles, four pass deflections and an interception over six contests.