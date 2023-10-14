Wright (ankle) was a full participant in practice this week and could be activated for Monday's contest against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wright was competing for a depth secondary spot in training camp, but he was placed on IR ahead of the 53-man roster deadline after sustaining an ankle injury. If he's activated for Week 6, he could see a large role right out the gate with Trevon Diggs (knee) out for the season and C.J. Goodwin (pectoral) ruled out of Monday's contest. Wright posted 23 tackles (17 solo), four pass deflections and an interception in seven games last season.