The Cowboys selected Wright in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 99th overall.

Dallas continues to load up on defense and adds a tall, rangy corner in Wright out of Oregon State. Wright is 6-foot-4 and 183 pounds with mid-4.4 speed. A frame like that raises questions about Wright's ability to change direction and mirror routes in coverage, but he's an intriguing prospect nonetheless who had five interceptions at Oregon State. Dallas' shaky corner personnel could mean Wright sees the field early.