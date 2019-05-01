The Cowboys signed Hall as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.

Coming off a torn Achilles in December of 2017, Hall posted his lowest tackle totals of his career last season at Northwestern as a senior with only 51. He made up for that slightly with a team-leading three interceptions, but he'll likely need to be closer to the explosiveness he showed before the injury when he recorded 81 tackles as a junior to have any hope of making the Cowboys' 53-man roster.

