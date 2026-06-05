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Cowboys' Nathan Thomas: Competing for starting LT job

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Thomas and Tyler Guyton are competing for the starting job at left tackle this offseason, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Thomas was a seventh-round pick out of Louisiana in 2024. After missing his entire rookie season with a knee injury, Thomas appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season and made four starts while seeing most of his action at left tackle. Guyton missed the final six weeks of the 2025 season with a knee injury, allowing Thomas an extended run at the position.

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