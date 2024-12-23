Vigil (foot) is active for Sunday night's contest against the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Vigil will be able to go in Week 16 after nursing a foot injury at practice all week. The linebacker hasn't played a defensive snap since Week 10, so he'll likely have his greatest impact on special teams versus Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Cowboys' Nick Vigil: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Nick Vigil: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Nick Vigil: Questionable for Thanksgiving•
-
Cowboys' Nick Vigil: DNP on Monday's estimation•
-
Cowboys' Nick Vigil: Will play through foot injury•
-
Cowboys' Nick Vigil: Questionable due to foot injury•