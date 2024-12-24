Vigil finished Sunday's 26-24 win over the Buccaneers with 10 tackles (five solo).

Vigil played just 49 defensive snaps in his first 13 games of the regular season while operating mostly on special teams. However, he got the start at linebacker Sunday due to Eric Kendricks (calf) being injured, and Vigil ended up playing 67 snaps on defense despite working through a foot issue of his own. Vigil led the Cowboys with 10 combined tackles, and he could start in Week 17 against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29 if Kendricks isn't cleared to play.