The Cowboys activated Brown (hamstring) from injured reserve Friday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

After he was plagued by a hamstring injury during training camp and the preseason, Brown spent the first half of the campaign on injured reserve and instead focused on reviving his health. With a week of practice reps under his belt, he's been cleared to play again. It's difficult to forecast much production, though, as a member of the Cowboys' 29th-ranked passing attack (188.4 yards per game).

