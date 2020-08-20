Brown (knee) has been a full participant during training camp, Jess Haynie of Inside the Star reports.
Brown resided on the PUP list for much of last season after he underwent his second knee surgery. This news is obviously a positive sign for his chances to make the roster, as he appears locked in a battle for one of the final roster spots with Ventell Bryant at receiver. Since being selected by Dallas in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Brown has suited up in 21 games, catching nine passes for 87 yards.
