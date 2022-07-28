Brown worked with Dallas' second-team offense Thursday after being sidelined with a hamstring injury during minicamp in June, Mickey Spagnola of the team's official site reports.

Brown is officially active in practice once again after signing a one-year, $895,000 deal to return to the Cowboys in March. The fifth-year wideout brought in a career-high 16 of 25 targets for 184 yards over 13 games last year, but he should push for an increased role in Dallas' passing game after the departure of wideouts Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson this offseason. Brown likely will compete with rookie Jalen Tolbert and former Steeler James Washington for the Cowboy's No. 3 wide-receiver spot during training camp.