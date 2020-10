Brown caught both of targets for 15 yards in Monday's 38-10 loss to the Cardinals.

The depth wideout has done well in his limited opportunities, but he's still only seen 10 targets through six weeks. Cedrick Wilson appeared to injure his ribs in the third quarter which could afford Brown a few more snaps if Wilson is unable to play next week. It'll still take a couple of injuries to the top of the Cowboys' depth chart for Brown to really become a fantasy factor.