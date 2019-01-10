Brown (illness) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Brown was a full participant in Thursday's practice and appears to have fully recovered from his undisclosed illness. The second-year pro will suit up unhindered versus the Rams, and could be in line for increased offensive snaps with Allen Hurns (ankle) having moved to injured reserve earlier in the week.