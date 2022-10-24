Brown secured five of seven targets for 50 yards and lost a fumble in the Cowboys' 24-6 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Brown tied Dalton Schultz for the team lead in receptions and checked in second in receiving yards to CeeDee Lamb, making it a solid bounce-back effort after posting a combined 2-15 line in the prior two games. As Sunday's showing indicates, Brown could be a beneficiary of more consistent production now that Dak Prescott is back under center, and he'll aim to build on his showing in a Week 8 battle against the Bears.