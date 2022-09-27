Brown recorded five receptions on seven targets for 54 yards in Monday's 23-16 win over the Giants.

Brown finished second on the team with seven targets, behind only CeeDee Lamb. While he was moderately productive, Brown narrowly missed a touchdown for the second consecutive game after he was tackled at the one-yard line late in the third quarter. Despite producing admirably through three weeks, Brown's involvement in the Cowboys' offense could be in jeopardy moving forward as both Michael Gallup (knee) and Dalton Schultz (knee) are nearing their returns to the field.