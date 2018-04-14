Brown could be in line for a larger role in the Cowboys' passing game this season following the release of Dez Bryant.

The second-year receiver was considered something of a Bryant clone when he was drafted out of Ohio State in the seventh round in 2017, albeit one with a lot less production in college, and with the real thing now off the roster, the Cowboys don't have another big, physical wideout in the mix. If he's improved his strength and route running in the offseason, he could at least emerge as a red-zone option for Dak Prescott, but a more significant jump in his development could allow Brown to challenge Deonte Thompson for a starting role on the outside in camp.