Brown was sidelined during the Cowboys' minicamp practices due to a minor hamstring injury, Mickey Spagnola of Dallas' official site reports.

Brown signed a one-year deal to return to Dallas at the beginning of March, and while the wideout has been sidelined during offseason work, he's expected to be full go by training camp. Brown finished the 2021 campaign with 16 catches on 25 targets for 184 yards over 13 games.