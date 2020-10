Brown caught all four of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

While the numbers were fairly modest, Brown set new career highs in receptions, yards and targets on a day when eight different Cowboys caught multiple passes from Dak Prescott. He remains low on the depth chart, but Dallas' No. 5 wideout could continue to find his way onto the box score if the team's defense remains one of the worst units in the NFL, forcing Prescott into shootouts on a weekly basis.