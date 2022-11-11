Brown (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Green Bay, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Brown cleared up any concern about his availability for the Week 10 contest by practicing fully Friday. After missing his first game of the season in the Cowboys' Week 8 win over the Bears, the 26-year-old shouldn't face any major restrictions as he returns to the lineup following a bye week. Expect him to settle back in as Dallas' No. 3 wideout behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.