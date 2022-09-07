Brown (toe) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Brown is ready for the opener after missing some time this summer with a minor toe injury, and he could have a significant role with Michael Gallup (knee) expected to miss at least one game. CeeDee Lamb is the only Dallas wide receiver who can be considered a lock for significant volume, with Brown, Jalen Tolbert, Dennis Houston, Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin the other options. Tolbert has generated the most fantasy interest and should get a lot of the slot snaps, but Brown could also have a regular role for the first week or two.