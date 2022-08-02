Brown figures to be the next man at wide receiver after James Washington suffered a fractured foot Monday and will miss 6-10 weeks, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official website reports.

CeeDee Lamb is the clear top option at wideout, and 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert was already expected to get as much of a workload as he could handle, so Brown is the player on the current roster most likely to see increased snaps and targets with Washington sidelined. The 26-year-old is also the only Dallas receiver other than Lamb who has caught a pass in the NFL in their career. The Cowboys could also sign a veteran free agent such as Will Fuller or Emmanuel Sanders before Week 1, however, keeping Brown in a depth role.