Brown was untargeted over eight offensive snaps during Sunday's 30-7 win against Cincinnati.
Brown had only garnered 39 combined offensive snaps over his preceding three appearances coming into Week 14, but he attracted a target on over 15 percent of those plays. Last week he pulled in three of four targets for 40 yards despite fielding just 11 snaps in a loss to Baltimore. Brown's output was more reflective of his low snap count Week 14, and he'll remain a depth option for Dallas' receiving corps Sunday against the injury-depleted 49ers secondary.