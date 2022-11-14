Brown caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the Packers.

After missing the Cowboys' last game before their Week 9 bye due to a foot injury, Brown saw his usual snap share in his return to action. His role as a receiver continues to dwindle, however -- after catching exactly five passes in three straight games to begin the season while Michael Gallup was out, Brown has just 11 receptions on 21 targets for 129 yards in five contests since Week 4. Barring an injury to Gallup or CeeDee Lamp, Brown's target volume isn't likely to increase significantly in Week 11 against the Vikings.