Brown caught one of six targets for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

He and Michael Gallup posted identical awful lines as Dak Prescott completed just 37.8 percent of his passes in the regular-season finale, leading to a season-worst performance by the Dallas offense as a whole. Brown caught only one pass in each of the last three games, ceding looks to T.Y. Hilton, and that's not likely to change in Monday's wild-card clash with the Buccaneers.