Brown caught five of nine targets for 68 yards in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys' offense managed only three points in a brutal performance, but Brown at least held his own as the team's No. 2 wide receiver and led Dallas in receiving yards while the Tampa Bay secondary worked to shut down CeeDee Lamb (2-29 on a team-high 11 targets). Making matters worse, Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in the contest that will require surgery and keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. Cooper Rush is the next man up under center, but the entire Cowboys passing game will take a step back without Prescott, and Brown could face additional competition for snaps and targets from Michael Gallup (knee) as soon as a Week 2 clash with the Bengals.