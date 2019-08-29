Brown (knee) will probably begin the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, John Owning of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The receiver would then have to miss at least the first six weeks of the season before being activated. While Brown's own recovery from minor knee surgery over the summer is a factor here, the bigger consideration is that both Cedrick Wilson and Devin Smith seem to have played their way onto the 53-man roster with strong preseasons and training camps, creating the need for an extra roster spot even if Brown will be ready to play before the six weeks are up.