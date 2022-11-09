Brown (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Brown and RB Ezekiel Elliott (foot) both missed their first game of the season Week 8, right before a Week 9 bye, and both returned to practice Wednesday as limited participants. While Elliott's status will be of more interest for fantasy purposes, Brown did top 50 yards five times in seven games before the foot injury, enjoying a breakout of sorts at age 26 . Jalen Tolbert filled in as the No. 3 receiver back in Week 8 when Brown was inactive, but the rookie wasn't targeted and played only 43 percent of snaps on offense (compared to 84 percent apiece for CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup).