Brown caught one of two targets for 22 yards in Thursday's win over Washington.

After spending the first eight games of the season on IR, Brown returned to the lineup in Week 10 but didn't see his first targets until Thanksgiving. The second-year wideout won't be a big part of the Cowboys' passing attack going forward, but his size could make him an occasional red-zone option, particularly given the team's lack of dependable tight ends.

