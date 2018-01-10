Brown suited up for 13 games in 2017, catching four of nine targets for 33 yards.

Seven of those nine targets came in the final five games of the season, as the rookie earned enough trust from the coaching staff to begin seeing regular snaps on offense, if not regular looks from Dak Prescott. Brown is currently buried on the depth chart in Dallas, and the team could well add another receiving option with a top pick in the draft, but the team still likes his upside as a 21-year-old. If Dez Bryant were to ever become a cap casualty, Brown's size and physicality could make him a natural replacement as an intriguing red-zone and possession option.