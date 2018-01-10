Cowboys' Noah Brown: Makes little impact as rookie
Brown suited up for 13 games in 2017, catching four of nine targets for 33 yards.
Seven of those nine targets came in the final five games of the season, as the rookie earned enough trust from the coaching staff to begin seeing regular snaps on offense, if not regular looks from Dak Prescott. Brown is currently buried on the depth chart in Dallas, and the team could well add another receiving option with a top pick in the draft, but the team still likes his upside as a 21-year-old. If Dez Bryant were to ever become a cap casualty, Brown's size and physicality could make him a natural replacement as an intriguing red-zone and possession option.
More News
-
NFL Postseason Fantasy Football Rankings
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...