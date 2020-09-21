Brown caught both his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's comeback win over the Falcons.

Both grabs came in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys mounted their improbable comeback, and while Brown's second reception went into the books as a 20-yard gain, it would have been much longer had his run after the catch not been wiped out by a penalty on CeeDee Lamb. Brown missed all of last season while recovering from knee surgery, but he's healthy now and is pushing Cedrick Wilson for the No. 4 spot on the Dallas depth chart at WR.