Brown missed practice Thursday with a toe injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Brown sat out Dallas' second joint practice with the Chargers due to a toe injury, though it is not expected to be a long-term issue. Fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb (foot laceration) also missed practice, so the Cowboys are without some of their more experienced pass catchers as they prepare for Saturday's preseason contest against the Chargers. Brown remains the favorite to open the season as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Lamb and rookie Jalen Tolbert assuming that Michael Gallup (knee) is not ready for Week 1.
