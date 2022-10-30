Brown (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brown took a questionable tag into the weekend, despite not practicing in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. The Cowboys held out hope that the receiver might demonstrate enough progress in pregame warmups to suit up Sunday, but he'll ultimately miss his first game of the season. With Brown in street clothes, rookie Jalen Tolbert could get a look in the No. 3 receiver role behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.