Brown will get an opportunity in training camp to prove the Cowboys don't need to bring in veteran help at wide receiver, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

James Washington's foot injury bumps Brown up to the No. 3 spot on the Dallas depth chart behind CeeDee Lamb and 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert, and owner/GM Jerry Jones made it clear Tuesday the team wasn't going to rush out and sign a veteran. "I'm plenty satisfied [with our depth],'' Jones told reporters. "There's no urgency in looking for a veteran receiver.'' The team could certainly change course after seeing how that depth looks in the preseason, but for now Brown will get a chance to prove he can handle a regular role in the passing game after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career seeing as much time on special teams as on offense.