Brown (coach's decision) did not play in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

Head coach Mike McCarthy opted to give rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert plenty of run and notably kept Brown on the sideline alongside No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb. The 26-year-old is likely to open the season as the No. 3 wideout behind Lamb and Tolbert if Michael Gallup (knee) remains sidelined for Week 1 as expected.