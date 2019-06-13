Head coach Jason Garrett said Brown hasn't participated in this week's minicamp due to a recent knee scope, but the receiver is expected to be ready for training camp, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Teammate Kavon Frazier reportedly underwent a similar procedure a couple of weeks ago and has already resumed running, so this situation doesn't not seem too serious for Brown. At 23 years old and already entering his third season in the league, the Ohio State product is a top candidate to compete for slotting on the depth chart under Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb.