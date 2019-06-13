Cowboys' Noah Brown: Not participating in minicamp
Head coach Jason Garrett said Brown hasn't participated in this week's minicamp due to a recent knee scope, but the receiver is expected to be ready for training camp, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Teammate Kavon Frazier reportedly underwent a similar procedure a couple of weeks ago and has already resumed running, so this situation doesn't not seem too serious for Brown. At 23 years old and already entering his third season in the league, the Ohio State product is a top candidate to compete for slotting on the depth chart under Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team-by-team mock draft review
Dive deep into this mock draft, as we go through each team's thoughts in our 12-team PPR d...
-
Five big AFC questions: Grab Damien?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the AFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy headlines from minicamps
Mandatory minicamps are playing out as the NFL nears pre-camp vacation time. Let's start with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...