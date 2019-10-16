The Cowboys won't begin Brown's (knee) three-week practice window yet, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Brown's currently on the PUP list, and the Cowboys have until Nov. 4 to allow him to start practicing. Once he begins practicing, Brown has three weeks to be activated or else he'll be shut down for the season. Brown doesn't offer much offensive upside with just five catches for 54 yards last year, but he could be valuable depth since Amari Cooper (quadriceps) and Randall Cobb (back) are dealing with injuries.

