Brown caught one of two targets for five yards in a Week 5 win over the Rams.

Michael Gallup was a little more involved in his second game back from a knee injury, hauling in four of five targets to top Brown's output, but the latter was still on the field for 76 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps (42 of 55) compared to Gallup's 55 percent (30 snaps). The entire Dallas passing game will likely need to be a lot more involved in Week 6 against the Eagles -- Cooper Rush attempted only 16 passes against the Rams, with the defense, running game and special teams all dominating -- so even as the No. 3 option, Brown could see a big increase in volume Sunday night in Philadelphia.