Brown caught one of six targets for 13 yards and added four rushing yards on one carry in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

With Amari Cooper being held in check by the Niners' secondary and Michael Gallup (hip) exiting the game late, Andy Dalton found himself looking for other options. The result was Brown's largest target volume of the season, although the extra looks didn't turn into much production. If Gallup is forced to miss more time, Brown could be elevated to the No. 3 receiver role in Week 16 against the Eagles.